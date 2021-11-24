Everything Hawkeye's Opening Credits Sequence Tells Us About Kate Bishop

The opening credits sequence for "Hawkeye" doesn't just tell us who's responsible for making the series, but for the first time in Marvel history, it provides some valuable information about a new character. In fact, the opening credits sequence actually serves as part of Kate Bishop's origin story, filling in the gap between 2012 and the present day.

Following up on Kate Bishop's request for a bow and arrow from her mother, she starts practicing. Obviously, she's not very good. Her arrows land nowhere near the bullseye. But she's determined, and we see her constantly trying to get better. She improves to the point where she gets third place in an archery competition. But that's not the only arena that Kate Bishop will be excelling.

As Kate improves in archery, she's also competing in fencing, martial arts, and gymnastics. As the credits sequence goes on, Kate's shelf amasses trophies and medals in all of these areas. But she learns hard lessons during this time too. One shot reveals her face with bandages and scrapes after a karate tournament. Another shows her standing in an arrogant fashion before a fencing bout, only to get parried right in the chest. But in both instances, she doesn't give up and comes back with a vengeance. But I love this detail, because it not only shows her determination, but it shows that sometimes her confidence may be misplaced, and she occasionally has to face the consequences for it.

Back to wielding the bow and arrow, after Kate has done some growing up, we see her shooting three arrows simultaneously, and each of them hits their target square in the bullseye. Calling herself the "world's greatest archer" may not be quite as self-inflated as it might seem.

One of the more intriguing shots before the final title card appears to show Kate leaping over alleys from the rooftops. Is this meant to imply that she may have been doing some light vigilante work on the side before we catch up with her in "Hawkeye" when she's at college? Or is this merely how she keeps up her physical training?