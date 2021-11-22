How Hawkeye Makes Clint Barton More Than The MCU's Punching Bag [Exclusive]

Let's face it: Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye has never been the most impressive Avenger. When you stack him up against the other founding Avengers: Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, the Hulk, and Black Widow — all of whom have had their own solo movies — Hawkeye comes out looking like the least mighty of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. He's basically just a guy in a sleeveless shirt with a bow and arrow.

Now, that guy, Clint Barton, is getting his own Disney+ series, "Hawkeye." It's a consolation prize for 10 years of archery, and according to executive producer Trinh Tran, it will lean into Clint's past as the butt of many jokes in the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In /Film's interview with her, Tran discussed where "Hawkeye" finds Clint in his journey as a character. She said: