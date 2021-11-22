Superhero Bits: Hawkeye Fights The Tracksuit Mafia, Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Gets Animated & More

Image Comics is the biggest publisher in the business not named Marvel or DC. They've done a lot in the superhero game and continue to do so with titles like "Radiant Black." As the publisher races towards its 30th anniversary in 2022, it has been revealed that a special new one-shot issue titled "The Official Image Timeline" will hit shelves in February. As the title implies, it will provide an official timeline of the company's history up to this point, warts and all. Image Comics archivist and co-founder Jim Valentino is heading up the issue. Valentino had this to say:

"I've worked diligently on this Timeline for the past year, trying to stay as true to the facts as possible, regardless where they lead. While I sincerely hope that fans, new and old, will enjoy this illustrated journey through the last 30 years—I also hope that this Timeline will put to rest, once and for all, the misinformation and misunderstandings of what Image is and what it has strived to be."

Look for "The Official Image Timeline" on shelves on February 2, 2022.