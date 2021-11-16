Superhero Bits: Simu Liu And Jim Lee Head To Sesame Street, The Art Of WandaVision Book & More

The folks at Comic Book Resources recently took a look at 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" video game, which was released as a tie-in to the movie of the same name, the second and final in Andrew Garfield's run as the hero. Interestingly enough, for various reasons, the game has become incredibly expensive, with some copies selling for as much as $400.

The full article is worth a read for those who are especially curious, but it largely has to do with licensing disputes between Marvel and Sony resulting in the game disappearing from the marketplace. At the very least, focusing on this can shift the focus away from Garfield, who is still having to deny that he is in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."