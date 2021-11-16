Superhero Bits: Simu Liu And Jim Lee Head To Sesame Street, The Art Of WandaVision Book & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Leslie Grace shows off her training for "Batgirl"
-
A Marvel hero and a DC legend head to "Sesame Street"
-
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2" video game is bizarrely expensive
-
"The Art of WandaVision" book is on the way
-
All that and more!
Prophet #1 Gets 30th Anniversary Edition from Image Comics
Rob Liefeld will always be known best as the co-creator of Deadpool, but he also created quite a few comic book characters under his Extreme banner at Image Comics in the 90s. One of the more noteworthy of these creations was "Prophet," the book's first issue is getting a special 30th-anniversary facsimile edition from the publisher in February 2022. See more in the post above.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Video Game is Amazingly Expensive
The folks at Comic Book Resources recently took a look at 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" video game, which was released as a tie-in to the movie of the same name, the second and final in Andrew Garfield's run as the hero. Interestingly enough, for various reasons, the game has become incredibly expensive, with some copies selling for as much as $400.
The full article is worth a read for those who are especially curious, but it largely has to do with licensing disputes between Marvel and Sony resulting in the game disappearing from the marketplace. At the very least, focusing on this can shift the focus away from Garfield, who is still having to deny that he is in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Marvel Teases a New What If...? Story
What if...? #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/DEhRJEa7Zg— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 15, 2021
We know "What If...?" season 2 is happening on Disney+, that much is certain. But it appears that Marvel Comics is looking to revive the stories on the page as well, as evidenced by this intriguing bit of art that the publisher recently shared on social media.
As of this writing, we don't have much by way of specifics, but it appears to be a "What If Miles Morales Became Wolverine?" sort of thing. We'll be sure to share more when it comes our way. For now, we can enjoy the tease above.
Beyond the Panels: Superman: Son of Kal-El
DC has released a new video diving into writer Tom Taylor's series "Superman: Son of Kal-El." The series is particularly noteworthy as it has Jonathan Kent taking up his father's mantle as Superman. More than that, the book reveals the younger Kent to be bisexual, which is no small thing. Be sure to check out the video for yourself above.
Leslie Grace Shows Off Her Batgirl Training
Leslie Grace is set to star as Barbara Gordon in the upcoming "Batgirl" movie for HBO Max. As production nears, the actor has revealed some of her intense training that is going into transforming herself into the crimefighting vigilante. It appears Grace is not messing around. Beware, criminals of Gotham City.
Marvel's Victoria Alonso Weighs In On Mixed Eternals Reviews
Despite being met with a mixed critical response, Marvel's "Eternals" has done reasonably well at the box office thus far, all things considered. Now, Victoria Alonso, who was recently promoted to president of physical and post-production, visual effects, and animation production at Marvel Studios, has weighed in on the matter. Speaking with Variety, the longtime member of the studio has a calm, measured response to the whole situation, saying the following:
"We have tried to stir it up and sometimes the critics are not with us. That's OK. That's OK... We thank you for being a critic. We thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide."
To be fair, this is arguably the first time that, on the while, critics have not been with the MCU. But there's a first time for everything, and Alonso appears to be handling it very well.
The Art of WandaVision Book Arrives In February
THE ART OF WANDAVISION artbook is finally coming in February!! This is 1/2 of the wraparound cover I illustrated for this book. It was an honor to lead the Visual Development team on @MarvelStudios FIRST @disneyplus show! #wandavision #ElizabethOlsen @Paul_Bettany pic.twitter.com/KYhGeaVdri— Andy Park (@andyparkart) November 15, 2021
Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park has revealed something neat for "WandaVision" fans. A companion book to the Disney+ MCU series, "The Art of WandaVision," is set to arrive in February. What's more, Park revealed his cover for the book in the above tweet, which is a pretty stunning piece of work, with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda right at its center. Check it out above and be on the lookout for the book next year.
Simu Liu and Jim Lee Make Their Way to Sesame Street
Sunny days with Big Bird and Ji-Young!— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 16, 2021
Tune in this Thanksgiving for a very special @SesameStreet where we talk about the value of representation and introduce the first Asian American muppet in the neighborhood!
I canâ€™t believe I got a selfie with Big Bird. pic.twitter.com/OD18Y7GQWI
Lastly, in a bit of not-earth-shattering but nice and sweet news, "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu and the one and only Jim Lee have revealed that they are going to be on "Sesame Street" on Thanksgiving Day. The comic book legend and current Chief Creative Officer/Publisher of DC Comics shared the information on Twitter, as did the new MCU star. Specifically, Lee and Liu will be welcoming the show's new cast member Ji-Young, who is Korean-American. The posts include glimpses of the character and both of their appearances.
I am so excited, thrilled and honored to announce that Iâ€™ll be appearing on @sesamestreet this Thanksgiving day, welcoming its newest resident, a 7-year-old Korean-American girl named Ji-Young! Itâ€™s crazy and surreal to even write these words but as a young immigrant boyâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/CA1yFtm1VW
— Jim Lee (@JimLee) November 15, 2021
"Sunny days with Big Bird and Ji-Young! Tune in this Thanksgiving for a very special "Sesame Street" where we talk about the value of representation and introduce the first Asian American muppet in the neighborhood! I can't believe I got a selfie with Big Bird," Liu wrote in his post.
You can check out the episode in its entirety on Thanksgiving on HBO Max.