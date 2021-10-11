The New Superman Is Bisexual, And Good For Him

The series "Superman: Son of Kal-El" has seen the powerful Jonathan Kent take on real-world crises like high school shootings, wildfires, and refugee crises. It's nowhere near the first DC run to force comic heroes to address real world ills (the famous 1970s "Green Lantern / Green Arrow" series saw the emerald archer go on an Earthbound journey with our planet's favorite space cop Hal Jordan) but it is a major moment for the representation of bisexual men in DC comic lore. Superman has long being one of the most powerful heroes of all time. With Kent being potentially more powerful than his father due to his hybrid DNA, it's a bold and welcome move for bi men beyond being major heroes' sidekicks (however important and skilled Tim Drake may be) and towards the canonical centrality among DC heroes that Wonder Woman shares.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," explained writer Tom Taylor. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

Beyond the importance of the representation in its own right, the arc will also allow Superman himself, easily among the most important heroes in comic history, key opportunities to demonstrate parental allyship, support, and care as key components of Superman's creed of "truth, justice, and the American Way."