Superhero Bits: Spider-Man No Way Home Gets A New Poster, DC's Got A New Shazam & More

With "DC League of Super-Pets" hitting theaters next summer, DC Comics is gearing up to give the superpowered animals the spotlight in comic book form. The publisher has announced "DC League of Super-Pets: The Great Mxy-Up," a new middle-grade graphic novel that will be released as a tie-in for the movie next year. The synopsis reads as follows:

There is nothing the Super-Pets love more than spending time with their heroes, but they are finding it difficult to be taken seriously as members of the team when their humans just don't understand them. When Mr. Mxyzptlk, a magical imp from the fifth dimension, arrives in Metropolis with a plan to wreak a little chaos and destruction, the Justice League is caught in his trap! The Super-Pets will need to come up with a plan to prevent Mxy's mischief from destroying the city—while somehow trying to rescue their human counterparts. The only problem is, they may need to team up with their greatest enemy to succeed, and they aren't sure if they can trust her...

Written by Heath Corson with art by Bobby Timony, the book is set to arrive on May 17, 2022.