Sylvester Stallone Is Coming Back To The MCU For Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

Sly is back, baby. In an Instagram post, Slyvester Stallone confirmed his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." A behind-the-scenes video was posted on his official IG account (@officialslystallone), displaying a series of expensive-looking sensors. The actor will be reprising the role of Stakar Ogord, also called Starhawk, in the third entry in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, to be released in 2023. Stallone previously played Starhawk in 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Stallone writes in the caption, "For those interested [in] what goes on behind the scenes for filmmaking. Here's just a very small part of it. Face duplication." The sensors he showcases in the video show off "what they do beforehand" to capture arrays of actors' facial expressions in order to "be duplicated if you're not around." He calls moviemaking "a science" before the video ends. A second clip shows the equipment in action; Stallone holds still for a neutral pose as a paparazzi-sized volley of camera flashes go off for a few seconds. Check it out below.