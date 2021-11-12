Sylvester Stallone Is Coming Back To The MCU For Guardians Of The Galaxy 3
Sly is back, baby. In an Instagram post, Slyvester Stallone confirmed his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." A behind-the-scenes video was posted on his official IG account (@officialslystallone), displaying a series of expensive-looking sensors. The actor will be reprising the role of Stakar Ogord, also called Starhawk, in the third entry in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, to be released in 2023. Stallone previously played Starhawk in 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
Stallone writes in the caption, "For those interested [in] what goes on behind the scenes for filmmaking. Here's just a very small part of it. Face duplication." The sensors he showcases in the video show off "what they do beforehand" to capture arrays of actors' facial expressions in order to "be duplicated if you're not around." He calls moviemaking "a science" before the video ends. A second clip shows the equipment in action; Stallone holds still for a neutral pose as a paparazzi-sized volley of camera flashes go off for a few seconds. Check it out below.
Guardians is A Superhero Movie, And Rocky is A Sports Movie
Stallone's Stakar Ogord is a good character with more depth than some of the more committee-led superhero movies would have allowed, praise be to James Gunn. The captain spent most of the second "Guardians" film at odds with Yondu (Michael Rooker), as the latter had been exiled for breaking the ravager code and engaging in child-trafficking (it's complicated). While I can't recall a single line from Star-Lord, this dressing-down from Starhawk to Yondu as he is being exiled is top-shelf Mean Girl villainy. In other words, a really fancy way to say, "You can't sit with us":
"You may dress like us, but you'll never hear the horns of freedom when you die, Yondu, and the colors of Ogord will never flash over your grave."
Stallone is enjoying some extra special attention lately. While looking back on "Rocky IV" and its success, the action star let it be known that he doesn't consider the Rocky movies, entirely about an athlete training and competing in a specific sport, to be sports movies. A director's cut of "Rocky IV," in which Ivan Drago and Communism at large fall to the Italian Stallion, purports to contain 40 minutes of unseen footage (hopefully more training montages), and just last month we got a first look at the 4th installment of Stallone's action-packed "Expendables" franchise. Everything's coming up Stallone, and we love to see it.