Sylvester Stallone Doesn't Consider The Rocky Movies Sports Films

The American Film Institute (AFI) named "Rocky" the second best sports movie of all time, second only to another classic boxing drama, Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull." For its Top 10 list, the AFI defined "sports" as "a genre of films with protagonists who play athletics or other games of competition."

"Rocky" fits that definition, but screenwriter and star Sylvester Stallone still wouldn't call it a sports movie. Stallone recently posted a video to his official Instagram account about the making of "Rocky 4," the one where Rocky squares off against the Soviet fighter, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lungdren). The video begins with Stallone saying, "To this day, I just cannot describe what 'Rocky' is. And maybe that's the beauty of it, that it just touches on a level that even I don't understand."

After that, however, it becomes clear that while Stallone can't say what "Rocky" is, he can say what it isn't. And it isn't a sports film, in his view. He says:

"A lot of the Rocky's I tried to make dramatic, like Rocky 1, Rocky 2, the last Rocky Balboa. Creed. There's a lot of drama in there, yes, but it's not a sports film. It's a drama. It's a drama."

In the video, the voice of director John Hertzfeld chimes in from behind the camera, asking his friend Stallone, "So you don't consider any of the Rocky's sports films?" Stallone doubles down and says, "Not even close."