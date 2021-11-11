Angelina Jolie Could Play Thena Again, But Don't Count On A Solo Movie

Of all the casting highlights in "Eternals," Angelina Jolie's Thena surprised many viewers with the genuine connection between herself and Don Lee's Gilgamesh, stemming in large part from her very humanizing bout with the Mahd Wy'ry affliction. Many fans couldn't get enough of her supporting character, however, with many hoping for more opportunities for Thena to appear in future Marvel projects. Though the A-list actor certainly seems willing and ready for whatever plans the studio may have for her character, we can likely count out any solo adventures. As Jolie told CinePop in an interview (via Collider):

"I loved being part of the family, so I have no desire to separate from the family. But I would be happy to play her again and explore even more deeply the struggles that she has. I think it's fun thinking of where they've been over the years. We've got thousands of years worth of material. We can take her anywhere. I think that's fun and I like the idea that we can pop up somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies."

Chloé Zhao has already come out and expressed her willingness to return for a possible "Eternals" sequel (though perhaps not before she tackles another immortal character first), so hopefully Jolie will come along for the ride if the project is given the go-ahead by Kevin Feige and the rest of the studio higher-ups. If anyone has earned the right to take a backseat from the spotlight and settle for more of a supporting role amid a larger cast, it's Angelina Jolie. Next time, however, let's maybe give her slightly more to do!

"Eternals" is currently playing in theaters worldwide.