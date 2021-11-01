Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Eyes Dracula Next, 'Not Leaving The Immortality Sandbox Anytime Soon' [Exclusive]

Zhao will write, direct, and produce the "Dracula" movie for Universal Pictures through her Highwayman production company. While making "Dracula" into a western doesn't seem too far-fetched, the sci-fi element is really a unique twist. Maybe instead of vampirism being a curse or a mysterious illness, it's some kind of manufactured thing. Maybe vampires are androids, similar to the replicants in "Blade Runner," but with a little genuine bloodthirst. The TV series "Westworld" nailed the whole "science fiction western" thing, so throwing vampires in the mix is doable.

Dracula was created by author Bram Stoker in 1897 in a novel of the same name. It's been adapted for both television and film countless times, but Zhao clearly wants to make this version her own. Universal has been trying to reinvigorate the Universal Monsters franchise after the colossal failure of the Tom Cruise "Mummy" movie in 2017, and have had some luck with Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man." There are a ton of projects in the works, including a Ryan Gosling Wolfman movie, Paul Feig's "Dark Army," "The Monster Mash," an untitled project from "Malignant" director James Wan, and an untitled monster movie from Lord & Miller starring Channing Tatum.

There is also another Dracula movie in the works over at Blumhouse, helmed by "Destroyer" director Karyn Kusama. We get to live in a world where two incredible talented filmmakers are getting to make their own versions of one of the greatest vampire stories of all time, which is pretty fantastic. Here's hoping that studios continue to see the merit in hiring unique voices to give their twist on old formulas, because it's about time for some the Dracula story to get some fresh blood.