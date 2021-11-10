Daily Podcast: Eternals Spoiler Discussion
On the November 10, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Brad Oman to have a spoiler discussion about Marvel's Eternals.
Opening Banter:
In The Spoiler Room: Eternals
- Reactions:
-
Peter
-
Brad
-
- The Twist:
-
Hannah: Eternals Ending Explained: The Truth About Celestials Emerges
-
"the Eternals have learned that they're actually humanoid creations used by the Celestials to harvest the population of planets by keeping Deviants (also created by Celestials) at bay to allow enough energy to be created in order for a Celestial to be born out of a planet's destruction."
-
War -> Tech
-
Why didn't they try to stop thanos? / Thanos was actually saving humanity
-
Jeremy: Were Any Of The Eternals Blipped By Thanos? Chloe Zhao Has The Answer
-
- The Ending:
-
"Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos will stay on Earth to protect it, and Sprite has been granted mortality by Sersi's newfound abilities. But at the end of the film, Arishem appears above Earth and summons Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos to answer for their betrayal. Meanwhile, Thena, Makkari, and Druig head off in their ship, the Domo, to spread the word to the other Eternals"
-
- Mid Credits Scene
-
Brad: Eternals Credits Scenes Explained: What Does This Mean For The Future Of The MCU?
-
Lex: Everything You Need To Know About Those Eternals Cameos
-
Shania: Chloe Zhao Pitched That Eternals Credits Character Reveal With The Actor Already In Mind
-
Who is Pip The Troll?
-
But Isn't Patton Oswalt already MODOK?
-
Who is Starfox?
-
-
- Post Credits Scene :
-
Jeremy: Eternals Sneakily Introduces A Major MCU Character – Here Are The Details
-
Brad: Marvel's Eternals Post-Credits Scene Almost Featured An Avenger
-
Kirk: Things Only Comics Fans Know About Eternals' Dane Whitman, Aka The Black Knight
-
Who is Black Knight?
-
What is the Ebony Blade?
-
Why Blade?
-
- Sequels:
Also mentioned:
-
Joshua's Eternals Spoiler Review: A Cosmic Superhero Family Dispute Where It's Complicated, Real Complicated
-
-
-
Jeremy: Who Is Arishem In Eternals? The Leader Of The Four Celestial Hosts Explained
