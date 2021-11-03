Superhero Bits: Spider-Man: No Way Home Might Be Very Long, That Stargirl Post-Credits Scene & More

Printing issues have hit the comic book industry hard, largely as a result of issues stemming from the pandemic. Last week, Image Comics announced its solution to help handle the problem, which is going to impact comic book collectors, as well as retailers, in a major way. As reported by Games Rader, the "Spawn" publisher will no longer produce second printings for any of its books.

Period.

In a letter sent to retailers recently, the Image said the following:

"Starting now, and for the foreseeable future, there will be no second printings of any titles. Please keep this in mind as you order: there will be limited stock available for orders, and we will not be reprinting anything that sells through at the distributor level."

This means any of the new "Spawn" titles, "Saga" when it returns, or any book published by Image will be one-and-done, save for digital copies or trade paperbacks. This could have major ramifications for the collector's market. Be diligent about pre-ordering books, comic readers.