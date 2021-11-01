Superhero Bits: Jim Carrey Rumored For MCU Role, Marvel Comics Hit With Massive Delays & More

Ava DuVernay ("Selma") was supposed to direct a "New Gods" movie for DC and Warner Bros. It isn't happening anymore, and now we know why. In a recent Sirius XM interview, the filmmaker dished some details on why the project was scrapped, saying the following:

"I loved New Gods, which is the project that got axed. The studio decided that they did not want to pursue a certain part of that comic world based on some things that were going on with another film in that world. So, before I even was able to kind of complete my script with Tom King, they axed it. But I already had two projects going."

While she doesn't name names, this sounds an awful lot like Zack Snyder's "Justice League" may have had something to do with it. If that's true, fans getting the Snyder Cut may have come at the cost of this movie. Make of that what you will.