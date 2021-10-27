Bill Murray Hints He Just Shot Scenes For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
If you need someone to appear in a franchise film with Paul Rudd, who you gonna call? Bill Murray. Rudd stars as Mr. Grooberson and Murray reprises his role as Dr. Peter Venkman in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" next month, and it sounds like they'll be re-teaming in some capacity for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
In an interview with the German newspaper, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Murray seemed to confirm that he will make an appearance of some sort in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." This comes in lieu of any official casting news from Marvel Studios. It seems like Murray — who did agree to voice Garfield back when he thought it was a Coen Brothers movie — may have let the proverbial cat out of the bag about a role that was secret. He told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung:
"I recently made a Marvel movie. I probably can't tell you about it, but it doesn't matter. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project of all things. But for me it was very clear: I got to know the director – and I really liked him a lot. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleading story "Bring It On – Girls United" he made a film years ago that I think is damn good. So I accepted, even though I'm not otherwise interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor."
A Very Murray Marvel Movie?
In his comments above, Murray doesn't mention "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" by name, but it seems clear that this is the movie he's talking about. "The director" he's referencing there is Peyton Reed, who has been behind the camera for all three "Ant-Man" movies and who also helmed "Bring It On," which went by the alternate title of "Girls United" in Germany.
However, no sooner does Murray spring the news on us that he's joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, than he already starts shooting down the possibility of him ever appearing in it again. Referring to Reed once more, he added, "Let's put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I've at least tried what it's like to make a Marvel movie. But I don't think I need this experience a second time."
So, there you have it. Bill Murray is coming to the MCU ... for one movie only. This presumes that he's not just trolling the world with fake Marvel movie news, which would be a very Murray prank coming from the guy who taught us the meaning of "A Very Murray Christmas."
Let the speculation begin about which insect-inspired superhero Murray is playing. Maybe Stinkbug Man? Your guess is as good as mine.