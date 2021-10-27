Bill Murray Hints He Just Shot Scenes For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

In his comments above, Murray doesn't mention "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" by name, but it seems clear that this is the movie he's talking about. "The director" he's referencing there is Peyton Reed, who has been behind the camera for all three "Ant-Man" movies and who also helmed "Bring It On," which went by the alternate title of "Girls United" in Germany.

However, no sooner does Murray spring the news on us that he's joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, than he already starts shooting down the possibility of him ever appearing in it again. Referring to Reed once more, he added, "Let's put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I've at least tried what it's like to make a Marvel movie. But I don't think I need this experience a second time."

So, there you have it. Bill Murray is coming to the MCU ... for one movie only. This presumes that he's not just trolling the world with fake Marvel movie news, which would be a very Murray prank coming from the guy who taught us the meaning of "A Very Murray Christmas."

Let the speculation begin about which insect-inspired superhero Murray is playing. Maybe Stinkbug Man? Your guess is as good as mine.