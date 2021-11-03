James Gunn Cast A Peacemaker Actor Because Of A Scooby-Doo Audition 20 Years Ago

With hits like "The Suicide Squad," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "Guardians of the Galaxy 2," James Gunn became a cross-over success story from genre darling to one of the most highly-sought after superhero film directors. Before stepping into the world of comic book heroes, Gunn was known for his edgy dive into wannabe heroes with "Super," his love letter to B-movies, "Slither," and an extensive history of working with schlock label, Troma Films. For many, however, James Gunn will always be the guy who penned the scripts for 2002's live-action "Scooby-Doo," and 2004's "Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed." Sure, James Gunn gave us Michael Rooker covered in blue body paint screaming, "I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!" but he also gave us the canonical proof that Scrappy-Doo is the absolute worst. Now, his decision-making in casting "Scooby-Doo" is impacting the upcoming HBO Max series, "Peacemaker."

Many may know "Peacemaker" star Lochlyn Munro from his work on "Riverdale," "Freddy vs. Jason," and "Spiral," but he was almost Shaggy in James Gunn's "Scooby-Doo" movie. In the most recent episode of the podcast, The Dave and Creech Show, Munro shared that his audition for "Scooby-Doo" is partially responsible for his casting on "Peacemaker."