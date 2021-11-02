Last Night In Soho Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns Once Pitched A Portal Movie

Even if you've never played "Portal," you may have heard it come up in movie discussion before, since it's how filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg got his start. Above, you can see Trachtenberg's short film, "Portal: No Escape," which he released as a fan film on YouTube in 2011. In the last decade, it's racked up over 26 million views, while Trachtenberg has gone on to direct "10 Cloverfield Lane" and episodes of "Black Mirror" and "The Boys," along with the upcoming "Predator" sequel, currently known only by its working title, "Skulls."

Bad Robot produced "10 Cloverfield Lane," and it scooped up the rights to "Portal" from Valve back in 2013. CinemaBlend notes that Wilson-Cairns' first professional writing credits were around the same time, so it may have been Bad Robot she was pitching.

Whatever the case, Bad Robot's adaptation seems to have opened a portal into development hell and gotten stuck there for the last eight years. Back in May, though, J.J. Abrams gave an update where he said that the script for a "Portal" movie was "finally on the rails," being written now at Warner Bros.

We may not ever get to see Krysty Wilson-Cairns' "Portal," but fans of the game can still hold out hope that a "Portal" movie might someday become a reality.