Guillermo Del Toro, Edgar Wright, And Other Directors Share Tales Of Their Unmade Scripts

Aspiring filmmakers, if you need some incentive to keep going, look no further than a recent Twitter thread in which directors like Guillermo del Toro, James Gunn, Edgar Wright, and Scott Derrickson chimed in with their cumulative wisdom.

It all started with a question from user Kaleb Wilson, who did the @ thing with them along with several other notable directors and writers. He asked, "How many screenplays you guys written for movies that never got made?"

Del Toro replied, saying, "By my count I have written or co-written around 33 screenplay features. 2-3 made by others, 11 made by me (Pinocchio in progress) so- about 20 screenplays not filmed. Each takes 6-10 months of work, so, roughly 16 years gone. Just experience and skill improvement."

By my count I have written or co-written around 33 screenplay features. 2-3 made by others, 11 made by me (Pinocchio in progress) so- about 20 screenplays not filmed. Each takes 6-10 months of work, so, roughly 16 years gone. Just experience and skill improvement. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2021

Think about that for a second. Even an Oscar-winning auteur like Guillermo del Toro has about 20 screenplays that he's never been able to get made. We knew he spent time developing "The Hobbit" and other unrealized projects, but it's humbling to know that even the masters can spend years of their lives working on things that no one will ever see.

Gunn commented, "You gave up being a surgeon AND a lawyer AND playing the violin AND maybe being really good at darts or something with that time."

You gave up being a surgeon AND a lawyer AND playing the violin AND maybe being really good at darts or something with that time. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 21, 2021

Gunn also shared some of his own experiences as a screenwriter. He started out as writing and directing for Troma on projects like "Tromeo and Juliet" and the series "The Tromaville Café."

The biggest hurdle as a screenwriter was trying to please the client while not displeasing myself. The first time around I just gave up & pleased them, but never again. Overall, though, it's a job I wasn't that fond of. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 21, 2021

He said, "The biggest hurdle as a screenwriter was trying to please the client while not displeasing myself. The first time around I just gave up & pleased them, but never again. Overall, though, it's a job I wasn't that fond of."