Stranger Things Retro Cassette Player Has A Secret Sneak Peek At Season 4

The Walmart Exclusive Crosley cassette player bundle comes with a tape that comes with a secret voicemail left by a "mysterious figure" from season 4. (Our guess? It's probably Robert Englund's Victor Creel.) The neon blue player is fully operational, with a tape deck, AM/FM radio, tape recording, and bluetooth functionality, if you want to get digital with it. The bundle also comes with eight vinyl stickers based on the show, including a "Friends Don't Lie" sticker in the "Stranger Things" font, a Starcourt Malls sticker, and Dustin's hat.

You can pre-order the cassette player on the Walmart website now for S64.88. It is expected to go on sale Friday, November 19, 2021.

Retro audio formats are having a fun little renaissance, in part because people are realizing that they like being able to see and hold their media collections. While vinyl is the current hipster format du jour, with big releases like "The Suicide Squad" Mondo soundtrack or the Bo Burnham "Inside" record, cassette tapes are also having a little bit of a comeback. They're much cheaper to produce and purchase than records, and storage is a lot easier. This "Stranger Things" cassette player could be the perfect way to start your own collection.