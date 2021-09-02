The Bo Burnham: Inside Soundtrack Is Getting A Vinyl And CD Release So You Can Be Sad In Analog

"Inside" and "Inside (The Songs)" have been huge hits for Burnham, who had taken a break from stand-up for more than five years due to crippling anxiety attacks. The album has maintained a Top 10 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart for six non-consecutive weeks since its streaming release on June 10, 2021. The special earned Burnham six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. The song "Comedy" received a nod for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

The Netflix special did so well that it came to theaters for a limited engagement in July, an extremely rare occurrence for the streaming giant.

After stepping away from the stage, Burnham stayed busy. He acted in "Promising Young Woman," drinking Carey Mulligan's spit in a scene that was shown at the 93rd Academy Awards. He also wrote and directed his debut feature, "Eighth Grade," a brutally funny and awkward coming-of-age story starring Elsie Fisher.

Burnham's star is rising, and "Inside" had a lot to do with it. The songs range from the wildly funny, like the two-part "Bezos," to the all-too-real in "Unpaid Intern," "All Time Low," and "That Funny Feeling." The track "All Eyes on Me," a synth-fused club banger, just happens to be a brilliant examination of fame and loneliness in a world that feels increasingly fragile.

"Inside (The Songs)" releases on CD and vinyl on December 3, 2021. It is currently available to stream online, and you can catch the special on Netflix.