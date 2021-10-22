Daily Podcast: Spoiler Etiquette For Movie Critics/Journalists, Rust's Accidental On-Set Death

On the October 22, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Rust's on-set accidental death, "Nightmare on Elm Street," and spoiler etiquette for movie critics.

Michael O from Nashville TN writes in "Hey Peter! Big fan of the podcast. I was kinda shocked yesterday that you guys didn't cover what I thought to be the biggest story coming out of the Eternals premiere. And no, I'm not talking about the spoiler, but I'm talking about the ones who spoiled! I couldn't believe that some reporters were openly talking about the events of the post credits scene. Is this... allowed? Based on your lack of comment, I have to assume there's either some journalistic loyalty or maybe this is more normal than I would expect. Will there be consequences for the spoilers? Doesn't that hurt his job? Or am I over blowing everything!! I don't know what to think but I'm still frustrated and I'm hoping you guys can break this down for me."

