Rust Director Released From Hospital After On-Set Death Of Halyna Hutchins

Actress Frances Fisher, who stars in "Rust" — the film production that was halted after Alec Baldwin allegedly discharged a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza — revealed that the filmmaker had been discharged from the hospital following the injury.

Late in the evening on October 21, Fisher confirmed in a Twitter conversation with actress Patricia Arquette that the director told her himself that he had left the hospital. Deadline later confirmed the statement with Souza's rep.

Souza was injured earlier that day during the tragic incident on the set of the Western in New Mexico, during which director of photography Hutchins was also shot. Authorities confirmed that the incident was a result of actor Alec Baldwin's discharge of a prop gun. He has since been released following a series of questioning, but without charge.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement:

Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western "Rust", October 21, 2021, when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set.

The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.

Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.