Bo Burnham's Inside Was Filmed In The Nightmare On Elm Street House

This article is a gift to you. Imagine a fully wrapped parcel in some fancy, Martha Stewart thick wrapping paper, with like multiple color-coordinated bows layered on top and a delicately placed name card tucked just so under one of the bows. That is this article. I'm saying all of this because I have multiple layers of truly delightful news for you, some of which have been spoiled by the title, but what can I say? Someone has to feed the SEO beast.

Okay, enough stalling, you know what I'm talking about, and what I'm talking about is the fact that Bo Burnham: 1) Was living inside the "Nightmare on Elm Street" House and 2) he shot the entirety of his acclaimed comedy special "Inside" in the guest house and 3) the house is for sale! I repeat the house is for sale. If there was any time to buy a lottery ticket, or start day trading, or figure out what blockchains do, now is that time. Someone cool needs to buy this house and it might as well be you (since unfortunately it can't be me, I have terrible luck and I'm very bad at math).

Let's break it all down, shall we?