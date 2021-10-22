Alec Baldwin Expresses 'Shock And Sadness' Over On-Set Death

Alec Baldwin has released a statement following the tragic incident that occurred recently on the set of his new movie "Rust." A prop gun the actor was handling for a scene was discharged, resulting in the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, as well as the injury of director Joel Souza.

Taking to Twitter, Baldwin released a series of posts conveying his feelings on the matter, serving as his first public statement since the news broke Thursday. Baldwin's statement is as follows:

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Souza has since been discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, Hollywood has shown an outpouring of support for Hutchins in mourning her loss. The situation has prompted much conversation around the safety of movie sets, with many recalling the incident that took place while filming "The Crow," which resulted in the untimely passing of its star Brandon Lee.

Hutchins, who worked on movies such as "Archenemy," was just 42 at the time of her passing. An investigation into the matter by local authorities is ongoing. Baldwin made it clear in his statement that he is cooperating with the investigation. While the results of the investigation likely won't be revealed for some time, it has been reported that a live bullet was in the gun fired by Baldwin.