Daily Podcast: New Sopranos, Dueling Hellraiser Projects, Dune 2, And More
On the October 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including more Sopranos from David Chase, potentially good news about the Dune sequel, competing Hellraiser projects, and AMC offering captions at some screenings.
Opening Banter:
In the News:
-
(Ben, OG Lex) AMC Theatres Now Offering Open Captions For Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Audiences
-
(Chris) David Gordon Green Is Not Worried About The New Hellraiser Movie Competing With His TV Series
-
(Ben, OG Jeremy) A Dune Sequel Was Just Kind-Of, Sort-Of, Maybe Confirmed
-
(Chris) Sopranos Sequel Series Being Discussed With David Chase For HBO Max
-
