Daily Podcast: New Sopranos, Dueling Hellraiser Projects, Dune 2, And More

On the October 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including more Sopranos from David Chase, potentially good news about the Dune sequel, competing Hellraiser projects, and AMC offering captions at some screenings.

Opening Banter:

In the News:

All the other stuff you need to know:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.