A Dune Sequel Was Just Kind-Of, Sort-Of, Maybe Confirmed

Hollywood, theater owners, general audiences, and fans most deeply invested in the story of "Dune" have all united to ponder one single question: Just how wholesome is it that Guillermo del Toro apparently thought they filmed those sandworms practically?

Okay more seriously, most everyone has been wondering whether the gamble to film only the first two thirds or so of Frank Herbert's "Dune" novel and necessitate a Part 2 to complete the story would pay off or not. After all, director Denis Villeneuve's last film, "Blade Runner 2049," felt like a similar instance where the material would surely appeal to a very vocal contingent of movie fans on social media ... but without much hope of translating to wider and more casual audiences. Several factors have joined forces to compound the issue with "Dune" specifically — the fact that the original novel has since become outpaced in terms of mainstream appeal and popularity by the very works it inspired in the first place (see: "Star Wars" borrowing heavily from "Dune" and becoming a pop culture behemoth, to the point that "Dune" now seems like the copycat), recent moviegoing trends indicating that sci-fi epics that aren't "Star Wars" or superhero-related are doomed to fail at the box office, and the ongoing pandemic.

Have early predictions that "Dune" is destined to be a box office flop been premature? The international box office results thus far sure seem to point in that direction, but now there's perhaps even more reason for optimism as top WarnerMedia executives have publicly thrown their support behind a "Dune" sequel. Does that mean this is official confirmation that one will actually come to fruition? Well ... maybe? Kind of? Hopefully? Check out their quotes below and decide for yourself.