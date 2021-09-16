Dune Is Off To The Races At The Box Office, Let's Set Some Expectations

While the pandemic has upended expectations about movie box office prospects, the studio's bottom line cares not about those tempered expectations. It takes what it takes to get a movie into profits. And "Dune" was given the green light long before Warner Bros. knew this was going to happen, so it was financed and produced with a traditional mindset in place. So, what does success for a movie of this size look like?

"Black Widow" is one of the biggest earners at the box office in the pandemic era, and it also works as a nice comparison since it also had a (rather messy) hybrid release on Disney+ Premier Access. That movie started its run with $22.8 million, in the same territories "Dune" is opening in this weekend. To date, "Black Widow" has earned $372 million worldwide.

Let's say "Dune" can get to $400 million worldwide — would that be enough? Granted, it is a little tough to imagine a high-concept sci-fi movie without the Marvel brand earning $180 million or more domestically. Then again, this could become yet another example of international markets bailing out a big movie.

"Warcraft" is a good example of that. Though the fantasy-heavy video game flick earned just $47 million domestic against a massive $160 million budget, it earned a huge $391.6 million internationally for a $439 million total. It wasn't enough to justify a sequel, but it was probably enough to prevent it from being an outright disaster.

Denis Villeneuve's own work may provide the best forecast for "Dune." While comparisons have been made to "Lord of the Rings" in terms of scope and spectacle, commercially, a sci-fi property with a loyal fanbase that might still be a tough sell to the masses, like "Blade Runner 2049," seems closer to reality. That movie, a big-budget sequel to Ridley Scott's beloved '80s (eventual) classic "Blade Runner," was a huge gamble. It did not pay off.

As has been well-documented, "Blade Runner 2049" — despite earning rave reviews, Oscars, and a respectable amount of money — simply couldn't make enough to be considered successful. $259 million, on paper, is a huge global gross for a nearly three-hour, heady sci-fi sequel to a movie that came out in the early '80s. But with a $150 million budget, it was fighting a huge uphill battle to the promised land of profitability. Not to say that "Dune" will suffer the same fate, but it is fighting the same battle (albeit under radically different circumstances).