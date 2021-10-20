David Gordon Green Is Not Worried About The New Hellraiser Movie Competing With His TV Series

Ready for dueling Pinheads? There are two new takes on "Hellraiser" headed our way – the HBO "Hellraiser" series, which has Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty as writers and David Gordon Green directing several episodes, and a new Hulu "Hellraiser" movie from "The Night House" filmmaker David Bruckner. That sort of competition might bother some, but David Gordon Green isn't concerned. Speaking with EW, Green chalked the entire thing up to a "cultural experiment," stating:

"It's going to be fascinating because it's a different platform, different concept, different creators, but the same properties," Green said. "I'm not sure where that ends up and how that goes, but I'm very curious. It is a fun cultural experiment, right? To think there's a crew with a concept for a series [and] a crew with a concept for a movie taking the same mythology. I don't know, does it become like Deep Impact and Armageddon?"

We still don't know much about either project, to be honest. The show has been described as "an elevated continuation and expansion" of the original, while Bruckner described his film as "something of a small reimagining" of the material. But those two descriptions, however brief, sound different enough that the two "Hellraiser" projects shouldn't get in each other's way. In any case, the "Hellraiser" franchise is definitely in need of a major overhaul, so I'm curious to see what Bruckner and Green both do here. There's no official release date for either project just yet, so stay tuned. Meanwhile, "Hellraiser" isn't the only classic horror property Green is adding to his filmography – he's also set to helm a new "Exorcist" movie for Blumhouse.