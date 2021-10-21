Superhero Bits: World War Hulk Movie Rumors, Black Panther Is Hitting A Major Milestone & More

Do not get excited yet, Marvel fans, as this rumor seems too good to be true. Word on the web is that a "World War Hulk" may begin production sometime next year. This started with a report from the folks at Geeks World Wide. Though the site has a decent track record with this stuff, it's rather complicated. The idea is that this would somehow spin out of the "She-Hulk" Disney+ series, which seems plausible enough, as Mark Ruffalo is returning as Bruce Banner in the show.

The problem is, Universal Pictures still owns the rights to solo "Hulk" movies, which is why we haven't seen one since "The Incredible Hulk" in 2008. But the character can still appear in team-up movies, which is why he can show up in the "Avengers" flicks no problem. This report further speculates that, somehow, Marvel Studios may have worked out the rights issues to make this happen. Either that or it will somehow fall under the umbrella of a team-up movie again. We'll see what comes of these rumors over the next handful of months.