The Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Just Killed A Big Fan Theory, Sorry

For quite some time, fans of the MCU have wanted to see the Netflix heroes brought into the fold. Charlie Cox, in particular, was very popular in that role. Since Marvel Studios and Disney have the rights fully squared away, it's only a matter of time before Daredevil is brought into the MCU...in some version. The question is, will Cox return? Or are we getting a reboot? The multiverse may hold the answer. It just may not be the answer that everyone wants.

The multiverse is going to allow for so many things to happen. The Netflix shows always, at best, existed on the fringes of the MCU. If they existed in the same universe occupied by the Avengers at all. With the multiverse being introduced in shows like "Loki," and in a much larger way in both "No Way Home" and the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Marvel Studios may be able to pick and choose what they want. Bring back Cox as a different version of the character that exists in the main reality the MCU occupies? Sure! Leave behind Finn Jones' Iron Fist so that a reboot can happen down the line? Why not?

Speculate as we may, Daredevil's potential involvement in the follow-up to 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" remains mysterious. Rumors continue to persist though. For what it's worth, Cox, in an interview with Comicbook.com, had previously said "I can promise you those are not my forearms." He hasn't commented on the matter further. This to say, don't rule anything out just yet.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is directed by Jon Watts and is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.