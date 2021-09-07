The Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Just Killed A Big Fan Theory, Sorry
Sorry, Daredevil fans, but that wasn't Charlie Cox in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer. Ever since the trailer dropped a few weeks back for Peter Parker's next solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have theorized that Cox, who played the Man Without Fear on Netflix's "Daredevil," briefly appeared in the footage. Or, at least his forearms did. But a new IMAX version of the trailer, unfortunately, has put this theory to bed.
While we wouldn't normally condone unofficial cell phone footage, Twitter user @Crustrocket77 recently shared his findings from an IMAX screening of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." The sequence in question features Tom Holland's Peter Parker being questioned by the authorities. In the original trailer, we see some forearms that fans theorized/hoped belonged to Cox. But a tiny bit of added footage in this version reveals that is not the case. Have a look-see.
Saw #ShangchiÂ in imax and they played the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer before and because of the increased aspect ratio I was able to see the face behind the arms and can confirm it is NOT Charlie Cox #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/5l9r8aOQQ0
— Gymblonski (@Gymblonski77) September 4, 2021
So there we have it. The forearms don't belong to Matt Murdock. But the trailer also revealed Alfred Molina's Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" is making an unexpected return, not to mention hints at other villains from the Marvel multiverse, such as Jamie Foxx's Electro. And let us not forget the persistent rumors regarding Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's respective versions of Spidey. With that in mind, the forearms footage does not necessarily mean that we aren't going to see Cox return in "No Way Home."
Will Charlie Cox's Daredevil Make His Way to the MCU?
For quite some time, fans of the MCU have wanted to see the Netflix heroes brought into the fold. Charlie Cox, in particular, was very popular in that role. Since Marvel Studios and Disney have the rights fully squared away, it's only a matter of time before Daredevil is brought into the MCU...in some version. The question is, will Cox return? Or are we getting a reboot? The multiverse may hold the answer. It just may not be the answer that everyone wants.
The multiverse is going to allow for so many things to happen. The Netflix shows always, at best, existed on the fringes of the MCU. If they existed in the same universe occupied by the Avengers at all. With the multiverse being introduced in shows like "Loki," and in a much larger way in both "No Way Home" and the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Marvel Studios may be able to pick and choose what they want. Bring back Cox as a different version of the character that exists in the main reality the MCU occupies? Sure! Leave behind Finn Jones' Iron Fist so that a reboot can happen down the line? Why not?
Speculate as we may, Daredevil's potential involvement in the follow-up to 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" remains mysterious. Rumors continue to persist though. For what it's worth, Cox, in an interview with Comicbook.com, had previously said "I can promise you those are not my forearms." He hasn't commented on the matter further. This to say, don't rule anything out just yet.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is directed by Jon Watts and is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.