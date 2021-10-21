The Morning Watch: The Batman Animated Trailer Remix, David Copperfield Breaks Down Magic In Movies & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch the recent trailer for "The Batman" from DC FanDome recreated with footage from "Batman: The Animated Series." Plus, watch as master magician David Copperfield breaks down magic scenes from movies like "Now You See Me" and "The Prestige." And finally, see how The Nerd from "Robot Chicken" gets a cinematic education from Martin Scorsese's "MasterClass" sessions.