Daily Podcast: The Story Of Marvel Studios Review, Mel Gibson In John Wick Prequel, And More
On the October 19, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Mel Gibson joining the John Wick prequel series, Y: The Last Man being canceled, and a new book about the history of Marvel Studios.
- (Ben) Y: The Last Man Has Been Canceled By FX On Hulu
(Ben) John Wick Prequel Series Adds Mel Gibson, Just In Case You Thought Hollywood Had A Memory
(Brad) The Story Of Marvel Studios Review: A Meticulous Chronicle Of The Passion And Struggles Behind The MCU
