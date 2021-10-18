Y: The Last Man Has Been Canceled By FX On Hulu

Unfortunately, these guys — unlike their show's title — won't be the last men standing on FX. On October 17, showrunner Eliza Clark took to Instagram to reveal that FX's "Y: The Last Man" had been canceled by the network.

"We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of 'Y: The Last Man.' I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell. 'Y: The Last Man' is about gender, about how oppressive systems inform identity. We had a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production. Producers, writers, directors, cinematographers, production design, costume design, stunt coordination, and more. It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling, and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don't want it to end."

She added, "FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we're sad YTLM is not going forward at FX on Hulu. But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story. I have never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home."

Brian K. Vaughan, the writer of the original comic book series on which the show is based, also reposted Clark's words to his Instagram and added his own about the "unexpected hard" news.

"This is not the first time in twenty years I've seen Yorick [and] co. escape the seemingly inescapable! I love this show, and I'm very hopeful Y will find a new home, not just because it happens to employ more extraordinary women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community—both in front of and behind the camera—than any project I've ever been a part of, but because they've made something spectacular, the kind of thoughtful, contemporary, fearless evolution of the comic that @pia.guerra and I always wanted. These next three episodes are the very best of the season, so please keep watching, and if you want to see this journey continue as much as I do, we encourage you to let the world know: #YLivesOn."

Clark also used the #YLivesOn hashtag in her post, so it is clear the "Y: The Last Man" crew is gunning hard to be revived.