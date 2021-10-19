Y: The Last Man Might Get Resurrected On HBO Max

So what happened? Why did FX on Hulu cancel the series after airing only seven of its planned 10 episodes?

THR reports that executives at FX had to make a decision on the future of the series by October 15, 2021, which is when the options on the cast for the series expired.

Even though FX landed rights to the IP in 2015 and picked up the drama to pilot in 2018, there were some serious production hiccups that delayed the series getting made. Initially, Barry Keoghan and Diane Lane were cast in leading roles, with Michael Green and Aida Croal set to be showrunners. They departed the project shortly after, citing creative differences. The current showrunner, Eliza Clark, signed on in June 2019. In February 2020, Keoghan departed the project and the series had to find a new "last man." They found him in Ben Schnetzer, but then there was a global pandemic. COVID-19 ground production to a halt and the series was moved from a debut on FX to their streaming arm at Hulu.

Filming eventually began in October 2020, years after Lane and co-stars Amber Tamblyn and Marine Ireland had signed on. FX had to extend options on these original stars, as well as pay to extend the options on the new stars who had signed on but were delayed by the pandemic. In order to continue onto a season 2, FX would have to shell out $3 million to further extend all of the cast options. The pre-production stumbles and pandemic seriously hindered the series financially, causing FX to nix it before the first season was even done.