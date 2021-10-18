DMZ Image Breakdown: Who's Who In The Second American Civil War

Of course, the volatile world-building of "DMZ" makes violent power grabs simply a fact of everyday life. While Alma is continuing her search for her child in the midst of an evacuated New York City, she inevitably crosses paths with those who have grand ambitions for the area and also the resources to match. Two such antagonists are Paco Delgado and Wilson. According to DuVernay, "DMZ" will have plenty of social commentary about gender roles and the nature of power, which should come as no surprise to anyone even remotely familiar with her previous work — not to mention the comic that all of this is based on, too.

The thing is, a beautiful, chaotic, messy grappling with gender and who can do what, and what power looks like, and who really has the power. This is exemplified by Parco played by Benjamin Bratt and Wilson played by Hoon Lee."

Parco Delgado has his eyes set on being the resident governor of New York City and more, using his popularity throughout the DMZ to make a risky gamble for complete and total control. Played by Benjamin Bratt, he is described as "...the popular — and deadly — leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world — and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome." In Patino's own words, "Parco Delgado is the guy who said, 'You know what? I am the law. I am the power here. And who I am and what I say I am? No one is going to challenge me on that if I say it with enough resolve.'"