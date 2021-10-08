Keanu Reeves Says John Wick 4 Will 'Open Up The World' While Teasing Some Of The Stunts

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is one of the many movies that has been delayed due to the pandemic. It was originally scheduled to hit theaters in May 2021 but had its release pushed back a year to May 2022. Keanu Reeves will actually be appearing in the fourth installment of another little franchise first ... maybe you've heard of it? It's called "The Matrix Resurrections," and it's his Christmas present to the world, bound for release this December.

Reeves recently appeared on Today to promote his new comic book, "Brzrkr," which he co-wrote and which features his likeness. The discussion naturally came around to his two upcoming four-quels. Back in March, we heard that "Brzrkr" has both a live-action film adaptation and an anime series spin-off coming to Netflix, with Reeves set to star in the former and provide his voice for the latter.

In the interview, he discussed his experience working on the "John Wick" movies, and touched on some of what fans can expect in "Chapter 4," saying:

"They're fun. They're intense. We're going for it. There's some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it's been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story. You know, there's new characters and we're opening up the world. Right now we're just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there's car crashes, gun fights."