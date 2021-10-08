Keanu Reeves Says John Wick 4 Will 'Open Up The World' While Teasing Some Of The Stunts
"John Wick: Chapter 4" is one of the many movies that has been delayed due to the pandemic. It was originally scheduled to hit theaters in May 2021 but had its release pushed back a year to May 2022. Keanu Reeves will actually be appearing in the fourth installment of another little franchise first ... maybe you've heard of it? It's called "The Matrix Resurrections," and it's his Christmas present to the world, bound for release this December.
Reeves recently appeared on Today to promote his new comic book, "Brzrkr," which he co-wrote and which features his likeness. The discussion naturally came around to his two upcoming four-quels. Back in March, we heard that "Brzrkr" has both a live-action film adaptation and an anime series spin-off coming to Netflix, with Reeves set to star in the former and provide his voice for the latter.
In the interview, he discussed his experience working on the "John Wick" movies, and touched on some of what fans can expect in "Chapter 4," saying:
"They're fun. They're intense. We're going for it. There's some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it's been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story. You know, there's new characters and we're opening up the world. Right now we're just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there's car crashes, gun fights."
The Four-quel Where Reeves and Fishburne Do Reunite
I'm not always the biggest fan of action movies, but I've developed a slow appreciation for the "John Wick" franchise. It's the kind of series I've kept up with on planes and streaming services.
The original "John Wick" broke a fundamental rule of moviemaking in that audiences don't generally respond well to films where dogs die. There's even a whole website called Does the Dog Die? that's devoted to providing trigger warnings for that kind of content. Yet "John Wick" managed to build its entire plot around the concept of an assassin coming out of retirement to avenge the death of his dog.
The series has already taken us into a hotel for assassins, the Continental, and done some interesting world-building. Now, based on Reeves' comments, it sounds like it's poised to expand its universe even more.
The last film, "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," teased a team-up between Wick and Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King for "Chapter 4," so if you're disappointed that "The Matrix Resurrections" isn't bringing back Fishburne as Morpheus, you'll still be able to get your Reeves/Fishburne fix in the world of John Wick.
"John Wick: Chapter 4" is coming to theaters on May 27, 2022.