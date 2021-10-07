The Manor Director Axelle Carolyn Dishes On Her Nursing Home-Bound Horror [Interview]

Did you have any really fun on-set experiences with this movie, either shooting in the big spooky house or just working with a legend like Barbara Hershey?

Yes. Yeah, it was one of the most fun shoots I've ever had, to be honest. It was a really good team. It worked really nicely. Like pre-production was really hard. Post-production was really hard. The pandemic hit while we were doing post, but the shoot itself was just such a delight. I kind of wish we could release the bloopers, or that someone could string together the bloopers from the film because there's so many little moments that were captured on camera where Barbara was hilarious.

I had one day that was particularly phenomenal. We shot on Halloween and that's the one that I keep going back to because it was just such a fantastic day. I've always loved Halloween. It's my favorite holiday, obviously, because I'm such a huge horror fan. So we're shooting and it's the first time we're going to be seeing the monster, so it's the first time that I get to see the full suits come together. And I'm dressed as a witch because all the crew has dressed up for the day. There's like the costume ladies are dressed as the twins from "The Shining." The DP is dressed as John Wick.

Already from the start, it was such a fun day, to begin with. And then John Carpenter visited the set, which was completely, you know, I didn't expect it. It was such an amazing treat and just made the entire day just– He showed up for lunch. He visited, I think he was at video village at some point, but thank God I didn't see that because thinking that John Carpenter is watching me when I'm shooting would've been very, very intimidating, I guess. But he showed up at lunch and he said, "Look, I've seen some of the dailies. I think you're doing great." And then kind of left after lunch. And at the end of the day, I remember sitting in my car just going, wow, what a day? All this happened. Holy sh*t. That's a lot of bucket list items that I can cross off.

That's incredible. That's the best Halloween ever.

Oh, it was awesome. It was awesome. And that was, by the way, that visit was thanks to our amazing producer, Sandy King [Carpenter], who's produced a lot of his movies and she just felt like it was a nice treat for the close. You know, we're all huge fans.