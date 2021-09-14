Welcome To The Blumhouse Trailers: Four New Tales Of Terror Coming To Amazon
The House of Blum is horror honeycomb, its bees ever-grinding to produce sweet October harvests for the rest of us. Blumhouse, the production company behind "Paranormal Activity" and the "Purge" films, has its fingers in all mediums: they've got a publishing imprint (that teases a return of horror movie novelizations), a podcast network, they've even collaborated with Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. All for the scares.
Their latest venture is a return to their streaming anthology horror series in collaboration with Amazon Studios, "Welcome To The Blumhouse." These movies, released four at a time, have thus far showcased Black, POC, and female talent in refreshing numbers, spinning yarns reflective of their own worlds and experiences. Last year's quartet of films focused on the family unit and love's potential to destroy, and this year's crop looks to revolve around, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "institutional horrors and personal phobias."
Now, you can watch trailers for all four new releases.
Bingo Hell Trailer
There are some actors you'll follow anywhere, and I'll be tuning into "Bingo Hell" for one specific reason: Richard Brake. He's the best part of any horror movie he's in– yes, even "Mandy." Give him a speech and he'll take over the frame until he decides you may move on. Paired with "Culture Shock" director Gigi Saul Guerrero, Brake is sure to entertain as a bingo host from Hell.
Directed by: Gigi Saul Guerrero
Written by: Shane McKenzie, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Perry Blackshear
Starring: Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake and Joshua Caleb Johnson
The synopsis, per Blumhouse:
"When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist. After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems. Something terrifying has made itself at home in the quiet barrio of Oak Springs, and with each new cry of "Bingo!" another victim falls prey to its diabolical presence. As the cash prizes increase and the body count steadily rises, Lupita must face the frightening realization that this game is truly winner-takes-all."
"Bingo Hell" arrives on Prime Video on October 1, 2021.
Black As Night Trailer
Did you enjoy "Vampires Vs. The Bronx," currently streaming on Netflix? The one about teens defending their neighborhood against gentrifying bloodsuckers? It's one of the more engaging iterations of the classic vampire template, precisely because of who is telling the story. "Black As Night" looks to be similar, with the added cherry on top of a Black woman vamp protagonist out for vengeance. Sign me up.
Directed by: Maritte Lee Go
Written by: Sherman Payne
Starring: Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle with Craig Tate and Keith David
The synopsis:
"A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city's vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the undead, 15-year old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) vows to even the score. Along with three trusted friends, Shawna hatches a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire's mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home."
"Black As Night" comes to Prime Video on October 1, 2021.
Madres Trailer
Rather than go for the well-trodden route unpacking the horrors of immigration, director Ryan Zaragoza, along with writers Mario Miscione and Marcella Ochoa, turns an eye toward second-generation immigrants and the unique anxieties faced by mothers-to-be within that community. Zargoza tells /Film that "Madres" is his approach towards, "what it means to be not a Mexican, not an American, but a Mexican-American."
Directed by: Ryan Zaragoza
Written by: Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa
Starring: Elpidia Carrillo, Tenoch Huerta, Kerry Cahill
The synopsis:
"Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970's California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined."
"Madres" comes to Prime Video on October 8, 2021.
The Manor Trailer
What I appreciate about "The Manor" is its acknowledgement that most calming techniques for anxiety don't do jack. Barbara Hershey is fighting for her life in a nursing home and working in one of the greatest horror subgenres, that of a woman ringing the alarm bells on some shenanigans and no one believes her.
Written and Directed by: Axelle Carolyn
Starring: Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett and Katie Amanda Keane
The synopsis:
"A malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home in The Manor, a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist. When a mild stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow senior Roland (Bruce Davison), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the massive estate. As residents begin to die mysteriously, Judith's frantic warnings are dismissed as fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it."
"The Manor" comes to Prime Video on October 8, 2021.