Welcome To The Blumhouse Trailers: Four New Tales Of Terror Coming To Amazon

The House of Blum is horror honeycomb, its bees ever-grinding to produce sweet October harvests for the rest of us. Blumhouse, the production company behind "Paranormal Activity" and the "Purge" films, has its fingers in all mediums: they've got a publishing imprint (that teases a return of horror movie novelizations), a podcast network, they've even collaborated with Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. All for the scares.

Their latest venture is a return to their streaming anthology horror series in collaboration with Amazon Studios, "Welcome To The Blumhouse." These movies, released four at a time, have thus far showcased Black, POC, and female talent in refreshing numbers, spinning yarns reflective of their own worlds and experiences. Last year's quartet of films focused on the family unit and love's potential to destroy, and this year's crop looks to revolve around, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "institutional horrors and personal phobias."

Now, you can watch trailers for all four new releases.