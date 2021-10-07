The Manor Star Barbara Hershey Shares About Scares And Swears [Interview]

So tell me a little bit about your character, Judith. Was it fun, or a little scary, playing a performer forced into retirement?

Oh. Well, I felt for her. Yeah, for sure. Lots of dancers have to face that at some point or another, so it's not a surprise to her. I think the bigger surprise was when she started having health issues when she got this little stroke at the beginning of the film and the diagnosis of Parkinson's, which is a progressive disease. So that made her check herself into this nursing home. I felt for her a lot. In fact, I think she was pretty brave about her decisions that way.

We really don't see a lot of protagonists who are a little bit older. How do you feel about setting this kind of story in a senior living center and following a protagonist who's a little bit older than what we might traditionally see?

Yeah, I loved it. That's one of the reasons I did it. The fact that she swears, and she's fun, and she's vital, and she's angry, and she's full of life. And I loved that, that she's a whole human being. And hopefully the audiences see her that way, not just as an older person. Not just with some prejudice that film in America often views older people.

Older people can be interesting. They have more life behind them. That's all that really is going on. So I liked it for that reason. It's one of the reasons I did it.

So you mentioned the swearing. Did you have fun swearing so much? And was there any particular phrase that you just loved getting to say?

So much fun. I loved it. I'd get giddy with it. I don't know why it was such a release to me. I would really, literally, be laughing after those scenes because I just loved swearing. I don't swear much in my life, but on that film, I sure loved it.