Move Over, Mando, The Art Of Star Wars: Visions Book Is Coming In 2022

"Star Wars: Visions" began life over a decade ago as an art project curated by George Lucas himself. It started out as a coffee table book, then it became a touring museum exhibit in Japan, then it became a nine-episode Disney+ anthology series animated by seven different Japanese studios. Now "the circle is complete," as Darth Vader would say, and "Star Wars: Visions" is going back to book form.

Next year, Dark Horse Comics will publish a 200-page book called "The Art of Star Wars: Visions" by Zack Davisson. This news comes our way via Nerdist, which reports that the book will retail for $49.99 and arrive in April 2022 (just in time for the 45th anniversary of "Star Wars" in May 2022).

Separate from the 2010 coffee table edition, "Star Wars: Visions" — which is now out of print — "The Art of Star Wars: Visions" will feature concept art, designs, and storyboards from the Japanese animation studios involved in the 2021 Disney+ series. That includes (in order of episode appearance): Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Studio Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G., Science SARU, and Geno Studio.

We've reviewed "Star Wars: Visions" and ranked the episodes, and you may have even gone back and watched some of them again in both English and Japanese — the latter of which lends itself naturally to an anime production such as this. If you'd like to revisit it some more and get a glimpse behind-the-scenes, "The Art of Star Wars: Visions" should give you a good look at the creative process.