How Star Wars: Visions Fulfills The Promise Of A Decade-Old Art Project Curated By George Lucas Himself

True to "Star Wars" and its Japanese roots, you could see an East-meets-West sensibility in some of the artwork on display at the "Visions" exhibition. One image that always stuck with me was Will Wilson's "Dawn of Maul," which reimagined Darth Maul as a Buddha-like figure.

While the exhibition may have been "planned for the people of Japan," "Visions" on Disney+ offers a reverse feed from Japan to the people of the world. It serves as the logical continuation of the ideal Lucas laid out for unique new visual interpretations of "Star Wars." Each of the seven different Japanese animation studios behind it bring their own aesthetic to the table. The episodes also carry forward some familiar Japanese preoccupations.

The first episode, "The Duel," is pure-grain "Yojimbo" and "Seven Samurai" stuff, while the last, "Akakiri," pays homage to "The Hidden Fortress." Meanwhile, "The Twins" breaks out the kamikaze Holdo maneuver, something Ebizo's 2019 "Star Wars" kabuki play emphasized as well.

"The Village" explores the Force as something that different cultures can experience in different ways, with it taking on a new name and an animistic quality here as "Magina." "T0-B1" draws from Osamu Tezuka's "Astro-Boy" and even the Capcom character, Mega Man. Other standout episodes like "The Ninth Jedi" and "The Elder" continue the senpai-kohai dynamic and the use of lightsabers as a substitute for samurai swords.

By giving animators freedom to play and filter the mythos through a Japanese lens, "Star Wars: Visions" has delivered something that does indeed make the franchise feel fresh again. Like so much of "Star Wars," it can all be traced back to this germ of an idea that Lucas once had: in this case, for a "Star Wars" art project.