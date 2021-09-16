The Art Of The Mandalorian Season 2 Book Arrives In Time For Christmas

Each episode of "The Mandalorian" usually ends with some Ralph McQuarrie-esque concept art showing over the credits. Two years ago, we wrote that the art practically demanded its own coffee table book. Our prayers were answered with "The Art of the Mandalorian," and now the book, like the show, has come back for a second season.

StarWars.com has given us our first look at "The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2)." The book comes from Abrams, the publishing company, not to be confused with J.J. Abrams, the director of "The Force Awakens" and "The Rise of Skywalker." It's a hardcover packed with art from the Disney+ series and other behind-the-scenes goodies, including, "character, vehicle, weapon, and creature designs, as well as interviews with key crew and creatives, including show creator/executive producer/writer Jon Favreau and executive producer/director/writer Dave Filoni."

The book is written by Lucasfilm's Phil Szostak, with a foreword by the company's VP and executive creative director, Doug Chiang, who also provides some stunning (and exclusive) new cover art for it. If the image below doesn't make you want to grab a Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) doll and hug it, nothing will.