The Art Of The Mandalorian Season 2 Book Arrives In Time For Christmas
Each episode of "The Mandalorian" usually ends with some Ralph McQuarrie-esque concept art showing over the credits. Two years ago, we wrote that the art practically demanded its own coffee table book. Our prayers were answered with "The Art of the Mandalorian," and now the book, like the show, has come back for a second season.
StarWars.com has given us our first look at "The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2)." The book comes from Abrams, the publishing company, not to be confused with J.J. Abrams, the director of "The Force Awakens" and "The Rise of Skywalker." It's a hardcover packed with art from the Disney+ series and other behind-the-scenes goodies, including, "character, vehicle, weapon, and creature designs, as well as interviews with key crew and creatives, including show creator/executive producer/writer Jon Favreau and executive producer/director/writer Dave Filoni."
The book is written by Lucasfilm's Phil Szostak, with a foreword by the company's VP and executive creative director, Doug Chiang, who also provides some stunning (and exclusive) new cover art for it. If the image below doesn't make you want to grab a Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) doll and hug it, nothing will.
The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2)
"The Mandalorian" season 2 introduced a number of new characters and brought back some old favorites. Let's just say Mando wasn't the only "Star Wars" icon we saw holding baby Grogu.
The season marked the first appearance of a live-action Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and the return of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). They were joined by Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).
Some of these characters will be getting their own Disney+ spin-off series in the future. In the meantime, "The Mandalorian" is taking the year off and will return in 2022. In its place, we'll see "The Book of Boba Fett" this December.
From its concept art to its music by Ludwig Göransson, and everything else in-between, "The Mandalorian" is a show that has had a lot of care put into it. It was the flagship show of Disney+ when the service first launched two years ago, and it still remains one of the biggest prestige streaming titles on offer there. The show has also racked up multiple Emmy nominations.
If you like seeing the concept art over the credits and want to see more, "The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2)" has got you covered. It hits bookstores on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.