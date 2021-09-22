Saturday Night Live Season 47: Jason Sudeikis And Owen Wilson Among First Round Of Hosts

Jason Sudeikis and Owen Wilson teamed up 10 years ago for the lackluster comedy "Hall Pass." Hopefully, they'll soon find more laughs by sharing the same stage, albeit on different nights, when the two head over to Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza to help kick off the new season of "Saturday Night Live."

Owen Wilson will be the first host out of the gate with the 47th season premiere on October 2, announced today by the show's official social media channels. Hot on the trail of his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Loki," Wilson will be hosting the late-night sketch series for the first time, which is rather surprising when you consider all his previous success as a movie star. How did no one get him to host after "Wedding Crashers" happened?

He'll be joined by Kacey Musgraves as a musical guest.

As for the rest of the stars slated for the first four back-to-back episodes of the season, they're also hosting for the first time. Get the line-up below.