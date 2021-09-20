Daily Podcast: 2021 Emmy Awards Winners, Surprises, And Snubs
On the September 20, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the winners, surprises, and snubs of the 2021 Emmy Awards.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
-
-
-
-
-
- The Biggest Surprises and Shocks From the 2021 Emmy Awards
-
The Underground Railroad was shut out
-
Hacks Beat Ted Lasso in Two Key Categories (Writing and Directing)
-
Ewan McGregor in Halston beat Paul Bettany ("WandaVision"), Hugh Grant ("The Undoing"), Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton"), and Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton")
-
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.