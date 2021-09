Daily Podcast: 2021 Emmy Awards Winners, Surprises, And Snubs

On the September 20, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the winners, surprises, and snubs of the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Ewan McGregor in Halston beat Paul Bettany ("WandaVision"), Hugh Grant ("The Undoing"), Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton"), and Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton")

Hacks Beat Ted Lasso in Two Key Categories (Writing and Directing)

The Underground Railroad was shut out

Also mentioned:

