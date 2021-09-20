Conan O'Brien Was The Funniest Part Of The 2021 Emmys

In an Emmys tradition, Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma took the stage to offer up the standard speech about the state of the Academy and what they were proud of this year. In this case, he called attention to the diverse assembly of nominees for this year's awards. Of course, that all went out the window when the people of color who were nominated didn't go home with many awards, but I digress.

As Scherma took the stage, Conan O'Brien gave him an enthusiastic standing ovation, complete with hoots and hollers. In fact, Conan's clapping and cheers were so enthusiastic that Scherma got a second round of applause from the entire crowd, and that's when you could start hearing the chuckling. Thankfully, the show's director finally realized what was going on and got a shot of Conan proudly saluting Scherma, and that enthusiasm continued well into the speech.

For his part, Scherma seemed a bit shaken by the distraction, but he shared a few chuckles and got through his speech.