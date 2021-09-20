The Morning Watch: 2021 Emmys Highlights: Opening Number, Best Speeches & Memorable Moments

In this edition, let's take a look at some of the video highlights from the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Cedric the Entertainer kicked off the show with a rap number, featuring some familiar faces. Unfortunately, that was pretty much where the host's success ended, and the only other remarkable moments came from the winners' speeches and a couple memorable appearances from presenters throughout the evening. So let's save you some time by digging into the 2021 Emmys video highlights.