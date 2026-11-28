Tony Stark as played by Robert Downey Jr. is distinguished by his goatee, but historically in the "Iron Man" comics, Tony has stuck with only a pencil moustache. It's the same facial hair worn by, as just one example, famed inventor Howard Hughes (whose life was told onscreen in 2004 by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Aviator"). Stan Lee would later claim he modeled Tony Stark's character on Hughes; Tony is a tycoon and adventurer, and where Hughes had airplanes, Tony has his suit of armor. Tony Stark's father canonically being named Howard also fits into the narrative that Iron Man is Howard Hughes as a superhero.

You might think, therefore, that Tony's physical appearance, pencil moustache and all, was taken from Howard Hughes. But, in fact, artist Don Heck had a different model in mind. Designing Iron Man was a team effort. The (initially, bulky gray) armor was designed by Jack Kirby, and Tony Stark himself was designed by Don Heck. Drawing Tony's face, Heck decided to make him an "Errol Flynn-type."

Born in Australia, Flynn was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1930s. Partnered with director Michael Curtiz, Flynn starred in the 1935 pirate film "Captain Blood" and then 1938's "The Adventures of Robin Hood." Flynn's Robin remains the baseline for Robin Hood in cinema: the green tunic, the bycocket hat, the mustache and chin beard, etc. Whenever there's a Robin Hood homage or parody, whether it be Disney's "Robin Hood" movie featuring talking animals or the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Qpid," Flynn's Robin Hood is the source material.

In the biography "Don Heck: A Work of Art," Heck recounted that comic artist Alex Toth often drew his heroes looking like Errol Flynn. Heck decided to do the same for Iron Man.