An Iconic Hollywood Actor Inspired The Look Of Marvel's Tony Stark
Tony Stark as played by Robert Downey Jr. is distinguished by his goatee, but historically in the "Iron Man" comics, Tony has stuck with only a pencil moustache. It's the same facial hair worn by, as just one example, famed inventor Howard Hughes (whose life was told onscreen in 2004 by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Aviator"). Stan Lee would later claim he modeled Tony Stark's character on Hughes; Tony is a tycoon and adventurer, and where Hughes had airplanes, Tony has his suit of armor. Tony Stark's father canonically being named Howard also fits into the narrative that Iron Man is Howard Hughes as a superhero.
You might think, therefore, that Tony's physical appearance, pencil moustache and all, was taken from Howard Hughes. But, in fact, artist Don Heck had a different model in mind. Designing Iron Man was a team effort. The (initially, bulky gray) armor was designed by Jack Kirby, and Tony Stark himself was designed by Don Heck. Drawing Tony's face, Heck decided to make him an "Errol Flynn-type."
Born in Australia, Flynn was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1930s. Partnered with director Michael Curtiz, Flynn starred in the 1935 pirate film "Captain Blood" and then 1938's "The Adventures of Robin Hood." Flynn's Robin remains the baseline for Robin Hood in cinema: the green tunic, the bycocket hat, the mustache and chin beard, etc. Whenever there's a Robin Hood homage or parody, whether it be Disney's "Robin Hood" movie featuring talking animals or the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Qpid," Flynn's Robin Hood is the source material.
In the biography "Don Heck: A Work of Art," Heck recounted that comic artist Alex Toth often drew his heroes looking like Errol Flynn. Heck decided to do the same for Iron Man.
Iron Man isn't the only Errol Flynn-inspired superhero
"Captain Blood" and "The Adventures of Robin Hood" remain some of the best swashbuckler movies ever made. Likewise, Errol Flynn endures, decades on, as the go-to image of what a swashbuckler is: a confident, chivalrous hero who rescues fair maidens and defeats foul villains with his sword, all without ever losing a smile. There's undeniably some of Errol Flynn's cocky Robin Hood in Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. (Flynn, in his private life, was known for hedonistic substance abuse and womanizing, which also mirrors less flattering chapters of Iron Man's history like the famous "Demon in a Bottle" arc.)
Iron Man does not stand alone among Errol Flynn-inspired superheroes. Nightcrawler/Kurt Wagner of the X-Men is an in-universe fan of Flynn's swashbuckler movies. As a superhero, often acts out his childhood fantasies of being Flynn, down to fighting with swords like Captain Blood.
Speaking to Syfy, "X-Men" writer Chris Claremont discussed writing Kurt as a swashbuckler and arguably the most well-adjusted X-Man, even though he looks the most like a mutant. Claremont's thinking was that Nightcrawler has lived with his appearance (blue skin, a tail, etc.) all his life, so he's made peace with it — especially as a man of faith. So instead of wallowing in torment, he seeks the fun out of life. "Being a young, impressionistic kid in a circus, who does [Kurt] fall in love with? Errol Flynn!" Claremont explained.
DC's Green Arrow/Oliver Queen debuted in 1941 and the concept for his character was essentially "modern day Robin Hood." "The Adventures of Robin" was still on people's minds then, and Green Arrow's costume resembled Flynn's Robin Hood — same color, same hat, and of course the same bow.
Archer superheroes often resemble Errol Flynn's Robin Hood
Robin Hood was famed for stealing from the poor to give to the rich, so many stories give Green Arrow a liberal bent. The "Hard-Traveling Heroes" arc of the 1970s paired Oliver opposite the more conservative Green Lantern, while the new "Absolute Green Arrow" series depicts Green Arrow as a slasher targeting billionaires.
With "The Adventures of Robin Hood" now a distant classic, modern "Green Arrow" stories have depicted Oliver Queen as, like Nightcrawler, an in-universe fan of Errol Flynn. While Kurt goes for swords, Oliver took up archery because he literally wanted to be Robin Hood. As Green Arrow, that's exactly who he becomes, but it takes some learning to get there.
In 2007's "Green Arrow: Year One" by writer Andy Diggle and artist Jock, Oliver — still a spoiled rich kid and not yet Green Arrow — splurges $100,000 on a bow once owned by archer Howard Hill, who performed Flynn's archery stuntwork in "The Adventures of Robin Hood." When Oliver gets stranded on a deserted island, his archery skills help him survive, while the humbling experience teaches him to mirror Robin's charity, not just his swashbuckling.
Hawkeye/Clint Barton, as another archer hero, is often considered Marvel's counterpart to Green Arrow. He's got Errol-Flynn-as-Robin-Hood's wit, just like Oliver Queen does. Long time Marvel fan George R. R. Martin has expressed annoyance that the movies sapped out Hawkeye's (Clint Barton) funny side.
Discussing Hawkeye brings us right back to Iron Man, because Hawkeye debuted as an Iron Man villain in "Tales of Suspense" #57 (by Stan Lee and Don Heck). I'd like to think Lee and/or Heck noticed the amusing parallel that Tony Stark, a hero with Errol Flynn's face, was fighting an outlaw archer in Hawkeye.