The Cliff Booth Movie Brings Back Two Key Characters From Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
This article contains spoilers for "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth."
"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" is not a direct sequel to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," as we knew from Quentin Tarantino handing over the director's chair to David Fincher. But still, you had to wonder if any other familiar faces would pop up in this new mis-adventure.
Part of the appeal of returning to the world of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is that the movie ended by changing history. Thanks to the actions of Cliff, actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) is not murdered by the Manson family. How does the entertainment world and Los Angeles change by 1977, when "Cliff Booth" takes place, because of that ripple effect? Tarantino wrote the script for "Cliff Booth," and if any filmmaker is equipped to dig into the nitty-gritty of such a change in Hollywood history, down to the most obscure B-pictures and forgotten TV, it's him.
Now, the major supporting cast of "Cliff Booth" is totally different. Cliff's best friend, actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) — for whom Cliff worked as a stunt double and driver back in 1969 — does not appear due to DiCaprio declining a cameo appearance. The movie mentions a few times that Rick moved to Australia and is currently starring in a popular TV show there, "Dingo Dan." Tarantino has also devised some stories about what happened to Rick after that fateful August 9, 1969 night.
But a few of the fictionalized Hollywood characters return for brief cameos: Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Timothy Olyphant as actor James Stacy, and even Nicholas Hammond as TV director Sam Wanamaker (in a smaller role).
Margot Robbie and Timothy Olyphant return in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
One of the Quentin Tarantino Easter eggs in "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" is a commercial for Red Apple Cigarettes, a fictional brand that appears in other Tarantino movies. The actress in the commercial is Sharon Tate, with Cliff smiling at her and likely recalling how he saved her life. "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" cast Sharon Tate in an angelic light, down to giving her the happy ending that reality didn't. But revisiting her in greater depth, like what became of her marriage to Roman Polanski or how her acting career played out, would risk adding a dash of salt to that sweet ending.
The alternate history of Sharon Tate in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" earned obvious comparisons to Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds," which also starred Brad Pitt (as Lieutenant Aldo Raine, leader of the Nazi-killing Basterds). In that movie, Adolf Hitler (Martin Wutke) dies at the hands of Jewish soldiers instead of by suicide. That leads into Timothy Olyphant's "Cliff Booth" cameo, which feels self-recursively inspired by "Basterds."
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" mixes real Hollywood history with pastiche. Much of the first half sees Dalton filming a guest spot on a TV Western, "Lancer," which was a real show back in the late '60s. Olyphant appears as the real-life star of "Lancer," James Stacy, and the episode is directed by Nicholas Hammond's Sam Wanamaker, the real director of the "Lancer" pilot episode. "Cliff Booth" gives us another glimpse of Stacy and Wanamaker working in this alternate timeline's television industry.
Cliff Booth features Timothy Olyphant's Hans Landa impression
Since 1969, Cliff Booth has become a fixer: someone who (violently) solves problems for Hollywood fixtures wrapped up with criminals. Fictional TV star Charlie Winters (Scott Caan) becomes one of his clients. The movie includes a newsreel style montage, narrated by Quentin Tarantino himself, recounting Winters' rise to TV stardom.
One of Winters' shows is "Enemy Territory," about a U.S. pilot trapped behind enemy lines in Europe during World War 2. The narrator describes the show as "'The Fugitive' with Nazis, but 'The Fugitive' with Nazis is a fun idea." (I'd watch it!) We see Winters shooting a scene where his character threatens a Gestapo officer into helping him rescue a captured American general. The officer is played by none other than Timothy-Olyphant-as-James-Stacy, doing a broad German accent with a high pitch reminiscent of Christoph Waltz's Colonel Hans Landa from "Inglourious Basterds."
Sam Wanamaker is directing the scene. Stacy's performance is being criticized as "a smidge cavalier" — so Winters puts a live round in the prop gun with which his character is threatening the Gestapo officer. Stacy, sure enough, begins acting like a man whose life is being balanced on the edge of a trigger.
Casting Olyphant as James Stacy was a nod to how his real most famous roles are on Western TV shows — namely, Sheriff Seth Bullock in HBO's "Deadwood" and Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in the Kentucky-set neo-Western "Justified." But Olyphant has got range beyond playing cowboys, and his comic energy in his "Cliff Booth" cameo is just more evidence of that.
"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" is playing in theaters, with a Netflix release date of December 23, 2026.