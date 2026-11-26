This article contains spoilers for "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth."

"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" is not a direct sequel to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," as we knew from Quentin Tarantino handing over the director's chair to David Fincher. But still, you had to wonder if any other familiar faces would pop up in this new mis-adventure.

Part of the appeal of returning to the world of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is that the movie ended by changing history. Thanks to the actions of Cliff, actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) is not murdered by the Manson family. How does the entertainment world and Los Angeles change by 1977, when "Cliff Booth" takes place, because of that ripple effect? Tarantino wrote the script for "Cliff Booth," and if any filmmaker is equipped to dig into the nitty-gritty of such a change in Hollywood history, down to the most obscure B-pictures and forgotten TV, it's him.

Now, the major supporting cast of "Cliff Booth" is totally different. Cliff's best friend, actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) — for whom Cliff worked as a stunt double and driver back in 1969 — does not appear due to DiCaprio declining a cameo appearance. The movie mentions a few times that Rick moved to Australia and is currently starring in a popular TV show there, "Dingo Dan." Tarantino has also devised some stories about what happened to Rick after that fateful August 9, 1969 night.

But a few of the fictionalized Hollywood characters return for brief cameos: Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Timothy Olyphant as actor James Stacy, and even Nicholas Hammond as TV director Sam Wanamaker (in a smaller role).