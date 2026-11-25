Spoilers for "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" follow.

Forget the MCU. Real ones know that Quentin Tarantino has been building his own cinematic universe for years. For instance: while this is never officially stated by anyone on screen, Michael Madsen's character from "Reservoir Dogs" is supposed to be the brother of John Travolta's character from "Pulp Fiction" (there was even a plan for a crossover movie, but it never happened). Beyond character connections, Tarantino also likes to drop his own fictional products into his films, and "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" keeps this trend going.

Tarantino didn't direct "Cliff Booth" — he handed those duties over to David Fincher. But Tarantino still wrote the script, and Fincher keeps the Easter eggs intact. The biggest example: Big Kahuna Burger. Early in the film, we see Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth pick up some food at Big Kahuna Burger to bring home to his dad, Gus (Peter Weller). Tarantino fans will, of course, recognize that burger joint: it was prominently mentioned in "Pulp Fiction," and we see Samuel L. Jackson's character Jules take a big bite of a burger while intimidating some crooks who are about to meet a violent end.