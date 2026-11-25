The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth Features A Delightful Quentin Tarantino Easter Egg
Spoilers for "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" follow.
Forget the MCU. Real ones know that Quentin Tarantino has been building his own cinematic universe for years. For instance: while this is never officially stated by anyone on screen, Michael Madsen's character from "Reservoir Dogs" is supposed to be the brother of John Travolta's character from "Pulp Fiction" (there was even a plan for a crossover movie, but it never happened). Beyond character connections, Tarantino also likes to drop his own fictional products into his films, and "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" keeps this trend going.
Tarantino didn't direct "Cliff Booth" — he handed those duties over to David Fincher. But Tarantino still wrote the script, and Fincher keeps the Easter eggs intact. The biggest example: Big Kahuna Burger. Early in the film, we see Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth pick up some food at Big Kahuna Burger to bring home to his dad, Gus (Peter Weller). Tarantino fans will, of course, recognize that burger joint: it was prominently mentioned in "Pulp Fiction," and we see Samuel L. Jackson's character Jules take a big bite of a burger while intimidating some crooks who are about to meet a violent end.
Big Kahuna Burger isn't the only Tarantino product Easter egg in Cliff Booth
But wait, there's more! Another Tarantino product that shows up in "The Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" are the famous Red Apple Cigarettes. Red Apples have been mentioned in virtually every Tarantino film, and they were even a part of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," the film that "Cliff Booth" serves as a sequel to.
In "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton filmed a commercial for Red Apple Cigarettes (believe it or not, kids, there used to be commercials for cigarettes on TV). "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" keeps the tradition alive while also giving us a nice little callback. During one scene, we see Cliff watching a new Red Apple commercial on TV. And who is starring in that commercial? None other than Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie in a cameo.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" ended by literally changing history, and allowing Sharon Tate and her friends to completely avoid their tragic murders at the hands of the Manson family. "Cliff Booth" confirms that since Sharon is still alive in 1977, when the film is set, she's still out there acting, too.