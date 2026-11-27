What Makes Blade Runner 2099's Mercerism Subplot So Relevant [Exclusive]
More spoilery than spoilers. This article contains, you guessed it, spoilers for "Blade Runner 2099."
After two movies, several short films, the anime show "Black Lotus," and numerous novels and comics, how many directions are left to take the "Blade Runner" franchise? Well, that's easy. You simply go back to the original source material. "Blade Runner 2099" creator and showrunner Silka Luisa embraced the tall task of picking up the classic story where previous media left off — by going straight to the book that inspired it all.
Those who've read Philip K. Dick's "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" will recognize the author's fingerprints all over the Mercerism plotline that rises to the fore late in "Blade Runner 2099." In the novel, this idiosyncratic religion centers on Wilber Mercer, a holy figure who climbs a mountain on a pilgrimage. The catch is, he does so while having rocks thrown at him mercilessly, inspiring the idea to recreate his torturous ascent through a virtual reality device known as an empathy box. This was one of the biggest aspects that both "Blade Runner" movies completely skipped, preferring to focus on the more grounded details of this cyberpunk world while eschewing the spiritual.
That finally changes here, as I discussed with Luisa during a press junket. "I was always fascinated by Mercerism," she explained. "Just the idea that there was a religion that was technology-based where people would be completely isolated, but then join through technology so that they could feel empathy with each other — that feels so current." She went on to theorize:
"If you sold [empathy boxes] today, I genuinely think people would buy them. There is this deep longing for connection, and we no longer know how to get in a room and be with each other."
Blade Runner 2099 showrunner Silka Luisa drew from real life to design the Mercerism religion
Given the digital horrors we've normalized on an everyday basis in recent years (the impending threat of a superintelligence bent on our destruction, generative AI, and the ever-present hellscape that is social media), it's not too much of a leap to take "Blade Runner 2099" creator Silka Luisa at her word about Mercerism. Somewhere, there almost certainly would be a segment of the population all too happy to strap themselves into an empathy box device and electroshock themselves into feeling the same pain that Wilber Mercer supposedly did. (Of course, his entire ascent is eventually revealed to be a staged incident that never actually happened, but that's neither here nor there.)
But, even more than that unsettling hypothetical, Luisa had an even better reason to introduce the concept of Mercerism into "2099." As she excitedly told me:
"[...] Just from a creative and an imagination standpoint, it was so exciting to be like, 'Okay, I only have a couple words of description here, but what does an empathy box look like? How do we find references from the real-world that we can build out into it?'"
In the series, Michelle Yeoh's Replicant Olwen gets an up close and personal experience with an unfriendly Mercerite cultist. For Luisa, this provided a unique opportunity to flesh out what was in the scripts:
"Trying to design the murals that are in the chapel, all the little paraphernalia that would go with it, who would be practitioners of it. That's just such fun world-building that, I mean, what other show are you gonna get to do that on?"
All eight episodes of "Blade Runner 2099" (you can read our review here) are now streaming on Prime Video.