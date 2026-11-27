More spoilery than spoilers. This article contains, you guessed it, spoilers for "Blade Runner 2099."

After two movies, several short films, the anime show "Black Lotus," and numerous novels and comics, how many directions are left to take the "Blade Runner" franchise? Well, that's easy. You simply go back to the original source material. "Blade Runner 2099" creator and showrunner Silka Luisa embraced the tall task of picking up the classic story where previous media left off — by going straight to the book that inspired it all.

Those who've read Philip K. Dick's "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" will recognize the author's fingerprints all over the Mercerism plotline that rises to the fore late in "Blade Runner 2099." In the novel, this idiosyncratic religion centers on Wilber Mercer, a holy figure who climbs a mountain on a pilgrimage. The catch is, he does so while having rocks thrown at him mercilessly, inspiring the idea to recreate his torturous ascent through a virtual reality device known as an empathy box. This was one of the biggest aspects that both "Blade Runner" movies completely skipped, preferring to focus on the more grounded details of this cyberpunk world while eschewing the spiritual.

That finally changes here, as I discussed with Luisa during a press junket. "I was always fascinated by Mercerism," she explained. "Just the idea that there was a religion that was technology-based where people would be completely isolated, but then join through technology so that they could feel empathy with each other — that feels so current." She went on to theorize: