Any fan of "Blade Runner" knows that the source material for the film, Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?," didn't exactly make it to the big screen fully intact. As influential and unique as it is, Dick's work proved too unwieldy for filmmakers to adapt wholesale. Instead, Hollywood took Dick's themes and concepts and heavily rewrote his stories for the screen. That trend began with "Blade Runner," as original screenwriter Hampton Fancher took the neo-noir concept from Dick's trippy, weird 1968 novel of a human hunting down illegal androids and pretty much discarded the rest. The relationship between "Androids" and "Blade Runner" can be succinctly summed up by the fact that Fancher and director Ridley Scott didn't use Dick's title for the film, eventually going so far as to borrow the title from a completely different novel by William S. Burroughs.

To be fair, "Blade Runner" retains a surprising amount of Dick's novel, with whole swathes of dialogue making it all the way from the author's page to the screen. Yet numerous other plot elements and characters were either altered or omitted altogether. One element in "Androids" which is very important to Dick's worldbuilding is the concept of Mercerism, a religion in which devotees share a looping, pre-programmed experience via a virtual reality machine called an empathy box.

This idea didn't make it to "Blade Runner" in any shape or form, however it does appear (and largely intact, too) in this month's "Blade Runner 2099" sequel series. The use of Mercerism in the Prime Video show is a great example of showrunner Silka Luisa and her writers knowing Dick and "Blade Runner" well. In fact, the inclusion of a missing element of Dick's novel in a "Blade Runner" sequel is a bit of a franchise tradition.